Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith scored two goals in Vegas’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights improved their league-best road record to 10-2-0 when they routed the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights goaltender nearly pulled off another shutout against Chicago this season, but a late goal would end the rookie’s perfect streak on the night.

Vegas executed on its first and only power play of the contest with a little over 5 minutes to go in the first period when Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone found his fellow forward Chandler Stephenson for what was his first goal in 17 games.

