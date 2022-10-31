Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scored the overtime goal in the final seconds of the team’s battle with the Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights capped off their two-game stint at home with a dramatic 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the waning seconds of Sunday’s overtime thriller.

The contest was neck-and-neck for most of the game, despite a very aggressive Offensive outing for the Golden Knights, who took 47 shots on goal in regulation.

Vegas Captain Mark Stone and forward Jack Eichel were the Golden Knights’ goal-scorers.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves in what was his fifth win of the season. He remains perfect in his inaugural campaign with the franchise.

Vegas was unable to capitalize on two power-play chances in the first period, each of which could have given the Golden Knights a significant advantage early on, as both teams entered the first intermission scoreless.

Even a third power-play chance presented itself to Vegas in the second period, but again, it would be to no avail. After two periods, both teams still remained without a goal.

The dry spell for Winnipeg would not hold for long in the third, as Jets forward Adam Lowry put his team on the board just 14 seconds into the period.

It appeared that the Golden Knights’ winning streak was in jeopardy as the club found itself still without a goal with just over 7 minutes gone in the period.

But Captain Stone would end the scoring silence, sending one in between the pipes on his own rebound. The game would once again be tied, this time at a goal apiece.

The saves continued on each side, and despite Winnipeg’s Lone power play of the night, each team would be held scoreless, forcing Vegas’ first overtime of the season.

In overtime, it was Winnipeg who was aggressive in the Offensive zone, with Vegas only taking one shot on goal the entire period.

That would be all it needed, though, as Eichel found the back of the net with just 7 seconds on the board.

The Golden Knights extended their winning streak to four games, earning their eighth win of the season and second against Winnipeg.

They will begin their five-game away stand when they head to Washington DC to take on the Capitals on Tuesday.

