Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scored the overtime goal in the final seconds of the team’s battle with the Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights capped off their two-game stint at home with a dramatic 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the waning seconds of Sunday’s overtime thriller.

The contest was neck-and-neck for most of the game, despite a very aggressive Offensive outing for the Golden Knights, who took 47 shots on goal in regulation.

Vegas Captain Mark Stone and forward Jack Eichel were the Golden Knights’ goal-scorers.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves in what was his fifth win of the season. He remains perfect in his inaugural campaign with the franchise.

