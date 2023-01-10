Veda Scott Would Be Open To ROH Return, Long-Term Goal Remains Full-Time Announcing Career

Veda Scott comments on whether she would like to return to AEW or Ring of Honor now that it is owned by Tony Khan.

Scott was part of the commentary team during the Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament in AEW during the summer of 2020, but since then, she has not returned to the promotion.

In the years that followed, Scott has made it clear that she hopes to make a career out of commentary. On January 3, 2023, she tweeted that she wants to make this the year that she becomes a contracted professional wrestling announcer.

WELL the tweet got an extremely positive and supportive response soooo I guess I’m truly committed to achieving this now. Let’s go! —- https://t.co/rbWnn7GUCb — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) January 4, 2023

Speaking on the Fightful Grapsody podcast, Scott commented on the possibility of returning to AEW or even potentially working for Ring of Honor.

Scott spoke about her relationship with the Ring of Honor brand, saying she was trained in the Ring of Honor school. However, she said that she initially had no aspirations to work in ROH because, at the time, they did not have a strong Women’s wrestling identity. She then revealed that she left the promotion because she wanted the freedom to travel across the globe.

“I really love what AEW does and all of the relationships they have with multiple promotions. I’m super excited to see what develops with Ring Of Honor,” said Scott. “As you all know, I got my start in Ring Of Honor. I was originally trained at the Ring Of Honor school, which was sort of associated with the promotion. When I first started training there, I had no aspirations of working for Ring Of Honor because they didn’t really have Women’s wrestling at the time. It wasn’t like a direct thing. So I was doing ring crew, and I was around it. I watched it transition from HD.net to Sinclair. When I left Ring Of Honor, which, I think, it was five or six years ago, I left because I wanted the opportunity to grow and do more things and travel. At the time, ROH didn’t have the direct connection to, Let’s say STARDOM. They had some New Japan relationships, but it wasn’t the same thing. They weren’t doing long European tours, and that’s what I wanted to do. I chose not to stay because I wanted the freedom to go to Japan for a few months or go to Germany for a bunch of months to travel.”

Looking ahead to the future, Scott says that she is excited about where Ring of Honor is today and wouldn’t be opposed to finding herself back there one day.

“Now that I have done all of that, I feel that looking at where Ring Of Honor is at now potentially, like the potential that ROH has under the AEW umbrella, I don’t know. I’m excited about it, I hope it continues to thrive, and I wouldn’t hate finding myself back there someday. I think for a while; I wouldn’t have said that not out of anything negative, but just out of, like, ‘I did this.’ Sometimes you complete a task, and you’re like, ‘Okay, this level is done. I’m moving on to my next thing.’ I feel that Ring Of Honor now is so different than it was, and I’m so different than I was. I’m excited to see what they do,” she said.

Scott went on to reiterate that her goal is to have a full-time career as a professional wrestling announcer, as she hopes to be a part of crafting stories that are told on a weekly episodic basis.

“At this point, my overall goal is to do professional wrestling announcing, specifically as a full-time career with some upward mobility in it,” Scott said. “I would love to have consistently and be able to tell stories for the same roster of people week after week. I think that’s a really cool thing as an announcer to get to do. I have a bunch of independent promotions that I work for, and they have the same roster every month, but I would like to be able to craft the stories of people on a regular basis and grow what they’re doing too.”

Fans looking to follow Veda’s journey can do so by following her on Twitter and Instagram. More of Veda’s links, including her booking information, can be found here.