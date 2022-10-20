VCU Freshman leads Women’s soccer in goals

Marcus Wilson, Contributing Writer

VCU freshman midfielder Kendyl Sarver is a success on the soccer field, helping the Women’s soccer team on their six-game win streak and leading the team in scoring with eight goals, according to VCU Athletics.

The pressure has not steered her off course, Starver said.

“It’s just a huge motivator to know that I’m being recognized for something, but it’s also recognition for my team,” Sarver said. “I love getting the recognition, but I definitely try to stay focused on our collective as a team.”

Sarver received the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week award consecutively with her performances against the University of Pittsburgh on Sept. 8, as well as A-10 counterpart St. Bonaventure University on Sept. 22, according to VCU Athletics.

“I love the experience here, I love all my coaches and I think that’s really important that you are surrounded by people and teammates that you love, want to be here for, and play for,” Sarver said. “Off the field I have so many friends here and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Relationships and bonds help the team play as a collective, pushing the team towards success, Sarver said.

“I feel the Chemistry I’ve developed with my teammates off the field helps me on the field by translating that bond in the way we play with each other,” Sarver said.

VCU junior Anna Bagley said Sarver’s abilities have improved the team overall by providing motivation.

“Kendyl has been a burst of energy, as a freshman coming onto this team,” Bagley said. “She’s done what any newcomer wants to do when coming onto a team. Humble, but confident in her abilities. She has pushed the entire team and made us all better.”

Sarver’s talent has also been seen as something that will open the doors for future team success, Bagley said.

“Having Kendyl is even more dangerous for us because when other teams see how talented she is, they’re going to guard Kendyl a little bit more and that just opens up opportunities for other players to score,” Bagley said.

VCU head Coach Lindsey Martin said she noticed Sarver’s abilities from early summer training and is not surprised by the talent Sarver is displaying to help the Rams win.

“Kendyl has had a dream of a freshman year so far, obviously a very good player. But the thing that separates her from the rest is her mindset,” Martin said. “I’ve rarely, if ever, coached a freshman like Kendyl. She brings energy and intensity, this competitive edge to the way that she trains and performs every single day.”

Sarver’s personality has a direct correlation to her success, as well as the team’s success, Martin said.

“She’s confident in her own skin which makes her likable and a good teammate and I think that’s been really the X factor in her success this year,” Martin said. “She’s a great soccer player, but that confidence and mindset she brings is what really sets her apart from the rest.”

