VC volleyball, OC soccer earn top regional seeds

A pair of local teams turned one-loss regular seasons into top seeds in the California Community College Playoffs this week.

The Ventura College Women’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Southern California regionals Thursday.

The Pirates (22-1) will host either No. 16 Mira Costa or No. 17 Golden West in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

The Oxnard College men’s soccer team earned the No. 2 seed in the Southern California regionals.

The Condors (17-1-1) will host Chaffey in Saturday’s regional quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

The Moorpark College Women’s volleyball team also earned a top seed. The No. 3-seeded Raiders (16-4) will host either No. 14 Rio Hondo or No. 19 Desert on Tuesday.

VC Women’s volleyball completed the best regular season in program history by winning the Western State Conference North Division at 9-1. The Pirates won 22 of 23 matches, dropping just seven sets in the regular season.

“We’re just playing some good volleyball,” said Coach Brad Lyans. “It’s awesome.”

VC won its first 13 matches, dropping just three sets, before a four-set loss to Santa Barbara City on Sept. 30. It’s dropped just one set in winning the nine matches since.

Ventura College freshman outside hitter Kayla Murdoch, a Thousand Oaks High graduate, is fifth in the state with 4.76 kills per set. The Pirates were 22-1 in the regular season and are the No. 1 seed in the CCCAA Southern California regional playoffs.

Freshman outside hitter Kayla Murdoch (Thousand Oaks High) is fifth in the state with 4.76 kills per set. Sophomore setter Nevada Knowles (Ventura High), the state Female Athlete of the Month in September, is averaging 2.76 kills and 6.88 assists per set. Freshman libero Autumn Rojelio Moreno (Buena High) leads the team with 5.12 digs per set.

Moorpark setter Brooke Bunker (Simi Valley High) leads the state with 11.62 assists per set. Moorpark libero Larissa Dakoske is fourth in the state with 6.38 digs per set.

