VC volleyball, OC soccer earn top regional seeds

A pair of local teams turned one-loss regular seasons into top seeds in the California Community College Playoffs this week.

The Ventura College Women’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Southern California regionals Thursday.

The Pirates (22-1) will host either No. 16 Mira Costa or No. 17 Golden West in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

The Oxnard College men’s soccer team earned the No. 2 seed in the Southern California regionals.

The Condors (17-1-1) will host Chaffey in Saturday’s regional quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

The Moorpark College Women’s volleyball team also earned a top seed. The No. 3-seeded Raiders (16-4) will host either No. 14 Rio Hondo or No. 19 Desert on Tuesday.

VC Women’s volleyball completed the best regular season in program history by winning the Western State Conference North Division at 9-1. The Pirates won 22 of 23 matches, dropping just seven sets in the regular season.

“We’re just playing some good volleyball,” said Coach Brad Lyans. “It’s awesome.”

VC won its first 13 matches, dropping just three sets, before a four-set loss to Santa Barbara City on Sept. 30. It’s dropped just one set in winning the nine matches since.

Freshman outside hitter Kayla Murdoch (Thousand Oaks High) is fifth in the state with 4.76 kills per set. Sophomore setter Nevada Knowles (Ventura High), the state Female Athlete of the Month in September, is averaging 2.76 kills and 6.88 assists per set. Freshman libero Autumn Rojelio Moreno (Buena High) leads the team with 5.12 digs per set.

Moorpark setter Brooke Bunker (Simi Valley High) leads the state with 11.62 assists per set. Moorpark libero Larissa Dakoske is fourth in the state with 6.38 digs per set.

Mature Birds

OC men’s soccer has won 12 straight matches since suffering its lone loss of the season, 3-0 at Powerhouse Mt. San Antonio is Sept. 27.

With 11 sophomores, many who have been in the program since 2020 — when there was no season due to the Pandemic — the Condors enter the postseason with one of their most mature rosters.

“We have a lot of local guys who have known each other for a long time and who have been committed to Oxnard College for a long time,” Oxnard Coach Ross Greaney said. “It shows on the field.”

It is also a roster dripping with talent, headlined by The Star’s All-County Boys Soccer Players of the Year from 2020 and 2021, former Channel Islands High stars Enrique Tiscareno and Danny Orozco.

Sophomore Andy Cruz (Westlake High) leads the team with 10 goals and seven assists. Sophomore Winger Odin Rosten (St. Bonaventure High) has eight goals and five assists. Freshman Christopher Ramirez (Westlake High) has seven goals and seven assists.

“Those guys have been dedicated for that long and we’ve added in a bunch of exciting freshmen, which is probably the reason for the successful season so far,” Greaney said.

Moving on

The No. 18-seeded Ventura College Women’s soccer team won its postseason opener at No. 15 Citrus, 4-0, Wednesday night in Claremont.

Freshman defender Alexis Arrieta (Buena High), sophomore forward Maggie Mordecai (Oxnard High), sophomore midfielder Alix Tirado (Moorpark High) and freshman striker Alyssa Cornwell (Ventura High) scored the goals.

The Pirates (10-8-4) will visit No. 2 Santiago Canyon College in Saturday’s regional quarterfinals.

Waiting game

The Ventura College and Moorpark College football teams will officially discover their postseason fate on Sunday, when the state coaches’ association announces the Bowl slate.

Ventura (7-3) earned the automatic playoff berth from the SCFA Northern Conference on a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Pirates will play in the Southern California semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons on Nov. 26.

Bowl eligible at 6-4, Moorpark is hoping for its first Bowl berth since 2016 after finishing second in the SCFA Pacific Conference.

Joe Curley covers Colleges for The Star. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow @vcscolleges on Twitter for more coverage.