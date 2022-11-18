VC Artist Francisco Fullana Signs with Arabella Arts for North American Management

This week, the VC Artist joins the New York Youth Symphony in their Season Opening Concert at Carnegie Hall

Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana will join the likes of Paul Huang, Charles Yang, Alma Deutscher, Inbal Segev, and Alexandra Soumm on the Arabella Arts roster.

A recipient of the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, he recently made his Vanguard Concerts debut with bandoneon player JP Jofre and guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas.

On Sunday, November 20, they will perform with the New York Youth Symphony and music director Michael Repper at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Perelman Hall. In his debut in the hall, Francisco will perform Édouard Lalo’s “Symphonie Espangole.”

A Graduate of The Juilliard School and the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, Francisco studied with Donald Weilerstein, Masao Kawasaki, and Midori. He is a former first prize winner at the Julio Cardona, Munetsugu Angel, and Johannes Brahms International Violin Competitions.

In the 2021-22 season, he served as Artist-in-Residence for Apollo’s Fire, celebrating the 30th anniversary season of the Grammy-winning ensemble. He has collaborated with a series of prominent conductors including the late Sir Colin Davis, Hans Graf, Gustavo Dudamel, Joshua Weilerstein, Jeanette Sorrell, José Luis Gómez and Carlos Izcaray, Performing with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Bayerische Philharmonie, Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Tucson Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Buffalo Symphony, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Spanish Radio Television Orchestra, in Madrid.

Along with his growing performing career, his Fortissimo Youth Initiative, a series of music seminars and performances with youth orchestras, aims to explore and deepen young musicians’ understanding of 18th-century music.