VC Artist Cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia Signs with Arts Management Group

The 27-year-old Colombian joins string players such as Paul Huang, Vadim Gluzman, and Jordan Bak on AMG’s roster

Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia will be managed by Felipe Neat as the newest member of the New York-based Arts Management Group (AMG) roster. Cañón-Valencia will be represented by AMG in North, Central, and South America (excluding Colombia), and will retain his management with Diamond Artists (in Spain and Portugal) and Calma Management (Italy).

A 2022 BBC Next Generation ArtistCañón-Valencia has been establishing a strong international profile in recent years. He is a laureate of the Tchaikovsky, Queen Elisabeth, Carlos Prieto, Beijing, Gisborne, and Lennox International Young Artists competitions, as well as being a major Prize Winner at the Sphinx, Casals, Johansen, Cassadó, and Adam cello competitions.

Having made his Solo debut at the age of six, Cañón-Valencia has since appeared with all the major orchestras in his native Colombia, as well as the Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev, Frankfurt Radio Orchestra with Christoph Eschenbach, Brussels Philharmonic with Stephane Deneve, SWR Symphonieorchester with Andris Poga, and the St Petersburg Philharmonic with Nikolai Alexeev .

A professional studies student of Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt at the Kronberg Academyhe was also the recipient of the 2018 Starker Foundation Award.