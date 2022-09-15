VB PREVIEW: Volleyball Wraps Up Nonconference with Billiken Classic
Billiken Classic
September 16-17 | Chaifetz Pavilion
MATCH NOTES: Saint Louis | Missouri State | Kansas City | Iowa State
• Saint Louis hosts its annual Billiken Classic this weekend for the team’s final tuneup before Atlantic 10 Conference play begins, welcoming Missouri State (2-7), Kansas City (3-7) and Iowa State (5-5) to Chaifetz Pavilion.
• Entering the week, SLU led the NCAA with 102 service aces and with 2.91 aces per set. The Billikens were the only team in the Nation to have eclipsed 100 aces through three weekends, leading second-ranked Lehigh (90) by 12.
• Junior Carly Rodgers is fourth in the country with 24 service aces, while also ranking 22nd with 5.06 digs per set. She leads the A-10 in both categories. Including a 30-dig performance last weekend against DePaul, Rodgers has registered six 30-dig contests in her career.
• Emily Henken was named the A-10 Player of the Week on Monday. She registered a team-best 49 kills, 4.08 per set, and surpassed her career high in kills in consecutive contests in a two-win week for the Billikens. Henken also contributed 1.75 digs and 0.33 aces per set. She concluded the week with a career-best 20 kills against DePaul.
• Sophomore Kate Aupperle is just 53 assists away from surpassing 1,000 in her career. She is looking to become just the 19th Billiken to accomplish that feat.
• Rookie Kayla Richardson posted her first career double-double against Eastern Michigan with 18 kills and 11 digs.
• Freshman Irmak Gokcen has registered four matches with at least four aces.