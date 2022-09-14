Vaughn Harber, deep lineup powering DeSales

Ten rounds in the 60s from Vaughn Harber have helped the standout junior for the DeSales boys golf team remain on the radar among the area’s best players, a season after he fell just short of his first state tournament appearance.

They also have been perhaps the most visible numbers during a season full of improvement from the Stallions, one that saw them shoot four rounds of 301 or better by mid-September and, they hoped, put them in contention for their first state berth as a team in nine years.

Freshman Declan Richardson, senior Jake Pierce, junior Joe Couhig and freshman Kovi Mitchell have occupied the second to fifth spots, largely in that order, throughout the year.

“To see the other scores coming closer to that top guy is so encouraging,” Coach Tony Pinson said. “We’ve thrown out a 78 and a 79 in an Invitational this year. We’re making good strides. … Other than Vaughn, nobody bombs the ball off the tee. They’re just bringing down those numbers.”

