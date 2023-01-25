VaSID All-State Football Teams Announced

VIRGINIA BEACH – The Washington and Lee University football team had four Seniors earn All-State honors in selections announced Wednesday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.

Tyler Halliday (Virginia Beach, Va. / Tallwood) and David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, a. / McLean) led the group with first team honors while Logan Moyer (Germantown, Md. / Quince Orchard) and Robert Poindexter (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett) grabbed second team accolades.

Onyejekwe was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year and finished the season with 72 total tackles. That included 33 solo stops and 4.0 tackles for a loss that cost opponents nine yards of offense. They broke up three total passes and hauled in one interception. The linebacker, who was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s Linebacker of the Year, posted three games of 11 or more tackles, including a career-high 12 stops at Bridgewater.

Senior Offensive linemen Halliday and Moyer helped pave the way for the Generals’ ground game which posted 2,840 yards this season in 574 attempts (4.8 YPC), 273.3 yards per game and 30 rushing touchdowns. The W&L quarterback room was only sacked once all season and the pair was honored with First Team All-ODAC Accolades following the regular season.

A two-time team captain, Poindexter paired the ODAC’s Scholar-Athlete Honor with a selection to the All-ODAC Second Team this year following a first team selection in 2021. He registered 39 total tackles with 14 Solo stops. They posted 6.0 tackles for loss that cost opponents 23 yards of offense. That included 3.0 sacks for 15 yards. Poindexter also forced a fumble and broke up two passes to be named to the second team along with Moyer.

The 2023 football schedule will be announced this spring.



2022 VaSID College Division Football All-State Team

VaSID Coach of the Year Pedro Arruza Randolph-Macon College VaSID Defensive Player of the Year Will Pickren Hampden-Sydney College VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year Aaron Nice Bridgewater College VaSID Offensive Player of the Year Drew Campanale Randolph-Macon College VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year Mason Cunningham Hampden-Sydney College VaSID Special Teams Player of the Year Garrett Graves Bridgewater College