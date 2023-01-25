VaSID All-State Football Teams Announced

Generals Place Four on All-State Squads

VIRGINIA BEACH – The Washington and Lee University football team had four Seniors earn All-State honors in selections announced Wednesday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.

Tyler Halliday (Virginia Beach, Va. / Tallwood) and David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, a. / McLean) led the group with first team honors while Logan Moyer (Germantown, Md. / Quince Orchard) and Robert Poindexter (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett) grabbed second team accolades.

Onyejekwe was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year and finished the season with 72 total tackles. That included 33 solo stops and 4.0 tackles for a loss that cost opponents nine yards of offense. They broke up three total passes and hauled in one interception. The linebacker, who was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s Linebacker of the Year, posted three games of 11 or more tackles, including a career-high 12 stops at Bridgewater.

Senior Offensive linemen Halliday and Moyer helped pave the way for the Generals’ ground game which posted 2,840 yards this season in 574 attempts (4.8 YPC), 273.3 yards per game and 30 rushing touchdowns. The W&L quarterback room was only sacked once all season and the pair was honored with First Team All-ODAC Accolades following the regular season.

A two-time team captain, Poindexter paired the ODAC’s Scholar-Athlete Honor with a selection to the All-ODAC Second Team this year following a first team selection in 2021. He registered 39 total tackles with 14 Solo stops. They posted 6.0 tackles for loss that cost opponents 23 yards of offense. That included 3.0 sacks for 15 yards. Poindexter also forced a fumble and broke up two passes to be named to the second team along with Moyer.

The 2023 football schedule will be announced this spring.
 

2022 VaSID College Division Football All-State Team

VaSID Coach of the Year Pedro Arruza Randolph-Macon College
VaSID Defensive Player of the Year Will Pickren Hampden-Sydney College
VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year Aaron Nice Bridgewater College
VaSID Offensive Player of the Year Drew Campanale Randolph-Macon College
VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year Mason Cunningham Hampden-Sydney College
VaSID Special Teams Player of the Year Garrett Graves Bridgewater College

First Team
Drew Campanale Randolph-Macon College QB
Nick Hale Randolph-Macon College RB
Melik Frost Hampden-Sydney College RB
David Wallis Randolph-Macon College WR
JaQuan Ebron Bluefield College WR
David Byler Hampden-Sydney College YOU
Will Jackson Randolph-Macon College OL
Nehemiah Nixon Randolph-Macon College OL
TJ Minter Hampden-Sydney College OL
Drew Knott Christopher Newport University OL
Tyler Halliday Washington and Lee University OL
Wade Grubbs Randolph-Macon College DL
Tucker Harris Bridgewater College DL
Jacob Hutchinson Randolph-Macon College DL
Johnathan Terrell Averett University DL
Ben Burgan Shenandoah University LB
Jackson Deaver Randolph-Macon College LB
David Onyejekwe Washington and Lee University LB
Keyshawn Wilder Shenandoah University CB
Robert Carter University of Virginia-Wise CB
Will Pickren Hampden-Sydney College S
Aaron Moore Bridgewater College S
Jack Hendren Bridgewater College PK
Garrett Graves Bridgewater College P
Brendan Robinson Bridgewater College RS

Second Team
Matt Dzierski Christopher Newport University QB
Rashadeen Byrd Jr. Shenandoah University RB
Kwesi Clarke Randolph-Macon College RB
Mason Cunningham Hampden-Sydney College WR
Austin Fernandez Hampden-Sydney College WR
Ricky Mayfield Randolph-Macon College YOU
Matt Hale Randolph-Macon College OL
Termaine Baker Bluefield College OL
Logan Moyer Washington and Lee University OL
Josh Hartley Christopher Newport University OL
Glory Nseka Bridgewater College OL
Mason Caldwell Shenandoah University DL
Robert Poindexter Washington and Lee University DL
Quincy Robinson Bluefield College DL
Jackson Charlton-Perrin Bluefield College DL
Michael Harris Hampden-Sydney College DL
Shawn Harris Bridgewater College LB
Aaron Nice Bridgewater College LB
Dorian Green Hampden-Sydney College LB
Sam Kirtley Bluefield College LB
Yasir Geter Christopher Newport University CB
Josh Uvodich Christopher Newport University CB
Cade Jones Randolph-Macon College S
Kindrick Braxton Christopher Newport University S
Ryan Castle Christopher Newport University PK
Joey Dales Bluefield College P
Brice Wilson Hampden-Sydney College RS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button