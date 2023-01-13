VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Oneida rallies for win; Spartans, Blue Devils, Mustangs, Proctor

Oneida rallies for volleyball win

The Oneida girls volleyball team trailed 2-0 but stormed back to win three straight sets and the match against visiting Clinton Wednesday in non-league play.

Clinton won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-22. Oneida then ran off set wins of 25-18, 25-14 and 15-5 to complete the comeback.

Katie Kinney had 16 kills, 10 digs and four aces for Oneida. Ella McKay had 33 assists, four digs and three kills.

Clinton’s Denna Heintz had six kills, 16 digs, two blocks and two aces. Dakota Deveans had six kills, 17 digs and a pair of aces. Kelsey Smith had 15 digs, 13 assists and two kills.

Oneida (5-5) visited non-league opponent Holland Patent Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

Clinton (4-8) visits league opponent Cooperstown at 7 pm Wednesday.

Spartans top Blue Devils

The New Hartford girls volleyball team won all three sets against visiting Camden Wednesday in the TVL.

The Spartans won sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-15.

Makenzie Desmarais had nine kills, eight digs and three aces. Abby O’Connor had 26 assists, eight digs and five aces.

Statistics for Camden were not submitted.

New Hartford (10-1) Hosted TVL foe Whitesboro Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

Camden (3-5) plays non-league opponent Pulaski at 7 tonight.

Mustangs volleyball stays unbeaten

The Mount Markham girls volleyball team got a 3-0 win against visiting Frankfort-Schuyler Wednesday.

The Mustangs won sets 25-3, 25-16 and 25-6.

Trinity Bailey had 10 kills and four aces for Mount Markham. Haley Otis had 10 aces, nine assists and three kills.

Frankfort’s Destany Martinez had two kills and two digs.

Mount Markham (8-0) visits Utica Academy of Science at 7 tonight in the league.

Frankfort (2-8) hosts New York Mills in the league at 7 tonight.

ES-M shuts out Proctor

The Thomas R. Proctor girls volleyball team lost three close sets in a 3-0 match loss at home against East Syracuse Minoa Wednesday.

ESM won sets 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

Camille Mitchell led ESM with 10 kills and three aces.

Proctor’s Tha Dah Kyet and Tiana Palmer both had four kills. Ebby Sha had 13 assists, seven aces and two digs.