Varsity Maine basketball polls: Oxford Hills boys move up to No. 1, girls still second
The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams in Maine, as voted on by Reporters from the Sun Journal, Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/3/23
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Oxford Hills (5) 76
2. Thornton Academy (2) 72
3. Brewer (1) 61
4. South Portland 59
5. Portland 49
6. Falmouth 28
7. Marshwood 21
8. Cony 16
9. Lewiston 15
10. Cheverus 14
10. Ellsworth 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Bangor (6) 77
2. Oxford Hills (1) 67
3. Thornton Academy 58
4. Cheverus 54
5. Brunswick (1) 47
6. Gardiner 45
7. Oceanside 41
8. Lawrence 13
8. Mt. Ararat 13
8. Old Town 13
« Previous
Area roundup: Edward Little boys hockey wins big
Next »
Varsity Maine hockey polls: Edward Little joins boys rankings at No. 3
Related Stories
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you’ve submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.