Varsity Maine basketball polls: Oxford Hills boys move up to No. 1, girls still second

The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams in Maine, as voted on by Reporters from the Sun Journal, Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/3/23

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Oxford Hills (5) 76

2. Thornton Academy (2) 72

3. Brewer (1) 61

4. South Portland 59

5. Portland 49

6. Falmouth 28

7. Marshwood 21

8. Cony 16

9. Lewiston 15

10. Cheverus 14

10. Ellsworth 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Bangor (6) 77

2. Oxford Hills (1) 67

3. Thornton Academy 58

4. Cheverus 54

5. Brunswick (1) 47

6. Gardiner 45

7. Oceanside 41

8. Lawrence 13

8. Mt. Ararat 13

8. Old Town 13

