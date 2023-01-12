Varsity Maine basketball polls: Lewiston boys move up, Gray-NG girls move in

The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams in Maine, as voted on by Reporters from the Sun Journal, Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/10/23

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Brewer (5) 71

2. Oxford Hills (1) 70

3. Thornton Academy (1) 61

4. Portland (1) 60

5. Lewiston 53

6. South Portland 37

7. Falmouth 36

8. Ellsworth 19

9. Cheverus 6

9. Westbrook 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Bangor (6) 77

2. Oxford Hills (2) 69

3. Thornton Academy 60

4. Cheverus 55

5. Gardiner 48

6. Oceanside 46

7. Brunswick 29

8. Old Town 18

9. Gray- New Gloucester 12

10. Mt. Ararat 11

Area roundup: Undefeated Dirigo boys basketball Dismisses Carrabec

Varsity Maine hockey polls: Edward Little boys, Lewiston girls still ranked