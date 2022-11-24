Varsity Boys Basketball team opens home season – Fort Bragg Advocate-News

The Varsity Boys Basketball team opened their home season on November 19 as the nightcap for a four-game set against the Fortuna Huskys. Coach Evan Peterson was down to just seven players due to illness, so he knew they would have their work cut out. The crowd was about to split with fans for both teams, unusual for our sports-crazy town, and set the stage for the entire night.

The boys survived an early hurricane, starting by a dozen to battle back, trailing 18-11 after the first quarter. For the rest of the game, our team played their hearts out but overcame Fortuna’s size, pressure, and experience, who I must say was a very talented, well-coached, and disciplined unit, falling 83-42.

Cooper Killion led the way showing his stroke from a long distance with 17, Kevin Perez with a beautiful three-pointer, Anthony Valla with 3, Andre Mesa with 3, and a bucket from the electric Juan Calleja with exceptional play from Kevyn Castaneda. Senior Chance Tager, delaying a previously scheduled trip, scored 14 points grabbed a handful of steals, and were a jack of all trades while Guiding the team as Coach Peterson’s floor general.

Coach Peterson said that Fortuna, by far, will be the best team we see all year and that we gave them a fight, especially in the first quarter, and that he was impressed with the effort put in by the team. He knows they were gassed by the end of the game being so short-handed. Coach Peterson is undaunted in his plan for Varsity basketball and can’t wait to get the whole team back on the floor for practice. He reiterated that he sees encouraging signs in the method and the product on the court.

The Varsity Boys will skip the Clearlake Tournament to gear up for league play in December with games on December 6 in Middletown and December 13 in St. Helena before coming home for the Holiday Classic at the end of the month.