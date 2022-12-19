Varsity 845 boys basketball player week OCIAA MHAL Section 9 Dec 12 18

Polls are now open for the Varsity 845 boys basketball player of the week for December 12-18.

Nominations are pulled from reports sent to Varsity 845. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible.

Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and click on the Varsity 845 boys basketball player of the Week. Vote as often as you like (please, no computer bot voting) until 3 pm Thursday. Winners will be announced via Twitter @Varsity845.

Athletes who win are ineligible for upcoming polls for the next five weeks; all restrictions will be lifted upon the start of the Championship season. Jankarlos Mendoza of Monroe-Woodbury won the poll for Dec. 5-11.

