Varsity 845 boys basketball player week OCIAA MHAL Section 9 Dec 12 18

Polls are now open for the Varsity 845 boys basketball player of the week for December 12-18.

Nominations are pulled from reports sent to Varsity 845. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible.

Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and click on the Varsity 845 boys basketball player of the Week. Vote as often as you like (please, no computer bot voting) until 3 pm Thursday. Winners will be announced via Twitter @Varsity845.

Athletes who win are ineligible for upcoming polls for the next five weeks; all restrictions will be lifted upon the start of the Championship season. Jankarlos Mendoza of Monroe-Woodbury won the poll for Dec. 5-11.

[email protected]

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Nominees

(listed alphabetically)

Carlos Alvarado, Fallsburg

The senior guard’s 18 points helped the Comets nearly double up Sullivan West 72-38 on Monday.

Chris Baccaro, Wallkill

The senior guard scored 17 points as the Panthers outlasted Roosevelt 42-38 in overtime on Tuesday.

Gavin Clark, Tri-Valley

They scored 17 points as Tri-Valley beat Seward 63-53 on Wednesday.

Gabe Crespi, Wallkill

The senior’s 3-pointer with four seconds left gave the Panthers a 38-37 win over Chester on Saturday. They scored nine.

Tony Drewnowski, New Paltz

The senior point guard scored 18 points as the Huguenots beat Marlboro 80-49 on Monday.

Xavier Espaillat, Chester

He posted 10 points and 10 steals as the Hambletonians topped Mount Academy 72-45 on Monday.

Raysean Johnson, Valley Central

They scored 21 points as the Vikings nearly doubled up Minisink Valley 54-29 on Monday. They tacked on 28 points in VC’s 59-52 win over Washingtonville on Wednesday.

Jake Maendel, Mount Academy

He posted 19 points and six rebounds in the Mount’s 63-51 setback to Dover on Tuesday. He added 14 points in the Mount’s 50-48 loss to Millbrook on Saturday.

Ziyade Ndancky, Middletown

The senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Bears past Newburgh 77-55 on Saturday. He also scored 16 points as the bears nipped Kingston 67-66 in double overtime on Wednesday.

Harrison Neill, Warwick

The senior forward scored 18 points to lift the Wildcats past Port Jervis 61-51 on Monday.

Jackson Smith, O’Neill

They scored 23 points to lift the Raiders over Onteora 71-42 on Saturday. Smith added seven in Sunday’s 78-37 setback to North Rockland, earning all-O’Neill tourney honors.

Ke’Montae Thawe, Kingston

The Junior’s 25 points were not enough as the Tigers bowed 67-66 to Middletown in double overtime on Wednesday.

Bryce Williams, Monroe-Woodbury

The senior swing player tallied 18 points as the Crusaders beat Pine Bush 71-47 on Wednesday.