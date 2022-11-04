Variety Earns 121 Nominations at National Arts & Entertainment Awards

Variety has been Nominated for 121 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism awards, surpassing the publication’s previous record of 99 Nods in 2021.

Variety was Nominated for best entertainment publication for its “Leaving the Kingdom” issue, released on Dec. 21, 2021, with outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger. Senior music Writer and chief music critic Chris Willman and executive editor Brent Lang were Nominated for print journalist of the year, while Deputy music editor Jem Aswad and chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister were Nominated for online journalist of the year.

“Our Variety Newsroom has had a banner year in breaking news, industry scoops and traffic. These nominations are just another sign of the incredible work our Reporters and Editors are doing as the No. 1 entertainment news brand,” said co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton.

Variety.com earned a nomination for best entertainment website; the team is comprised of editor William Earl, digital design director Dan Doperalski, Deputy Editors Pat Saperstein and Meredith Woerner, digital news director Zack Sharf, senior editor Maane Khatchatourian, news Editors Jordan Moreau and Ellise Shafer, associate Editors J. Kim Murphy and Ethan Shanfeld, social media editor Katcy Stephan and social media coordinator Rachel Seo.

Willman leads all Variety staffers with 17 nominations, including Nods for best music critic; book critic; columnist; humor writing; music and arts business writing; Celebrity news; Pandemic reporting; music Personality profile over 2,500 words; arts commentary; streaming and arts soft news; and Celebrity feature. Aswad follows with 15 nominations, including best music critic; music business writing; entertainment broadcast; arts hard news; diversity in the music industry; Pandemic reporting; music feature; and multiple Nods with Setoodeh for their Lil Nas X Variety cover.

Lang has nine nominations, including best headline; movie industry feature over 1,000 words and Pandemic reporting with film & media Reporter Rebecca Rubin; appreciation writing with senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay for their Halyna Hutchins tribute; Personality profile; movie industry feature under 1,000 words with senior entertainment & media writer Matt Donnelly; film commentary; and film hard news. Senior Entertainment Reporter Angelique Jackson earned eight nominations; including Nods for diversity in entertainment and Personality profile under 2,500 words for her “Feminist Evolution of ‘Jurassic World’” cover; Celebrity feature over 1,000 words; soft news broadcast feature over five minutes; diversity in the TV industry; TV Personality profile; and film feature.

Variety’s video series “The Take” earned two nominations, one for hosts Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, Variety’s senior Awards editor, and another for best video news with Wagmeister, Jackson, video vice president Alex Castro and Supervising producer Laela Zadeh Schmidt. Other Variety videos with “CODA” Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur and Viola Davis earned additional nominations for Schmidt, Davis, Wagmeister, Sharf, director of physical production Preston Northrop and senior producer Nicholas Stango. Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast took nominations for hosts Davis, Tangcay, TV editor Michael Schneider, associate features editor Jenelle Riley and TV features editor Emily Longeretta.

Other Variety Nominees included Wagmeister, Schneider and senior TV editor Brian Steinberg with seven; executive music editor Shirley Halperin with six; Davis, Rubin, Setoodeh and senior vice president Tim Gray with five; Donnelly, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and executive editor of international & senior writer Manori Ravindran with four; Tangcay, Riley and features editor Malina Saval with three.

Earning two Nods apiece were Saperstein, Stephan, Schmidt, Northrop, chief film critic Peter Debruge, chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario, international Reporter KJ Yossman, legit editor Gordon Cox, chief TV critic Caroline Framke, senior media Writer Gene Maddaus, international Reporter Naman Ramachandran and music freelancer Leena Tailor. Other Nominees included Earl, Doperalski, Castro, Stango, Sharf, Longeretta, Shanfeld, Littleton, executive vice president of global content Steven Gaydos, senior international film editor Elsa Keslassy, ​​senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin, Italy and Middle East Correspondent Nick Vivarelli , and music Freelancers AD Amorosi and Roy Trakin.

The National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards are presented annually by the Los Angeles Press Club. Winners will be announced on December 4, 2022, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel. See the full list of Nominees here.