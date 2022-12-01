VAR wrongly disallowed Lautaro Martinez goal

Argentina‘s 2022 World Cup campaign got off to the worst possible start.

Saudi Arabia were first up for Lionel Scaloni’s star-studded side and many expected the South American Nation to win by at least three goals. Instead, they lost 2-1 in one of the tournament’s biggest ever shocks.

The first outcome looked firmly on the cards when Lionel Messi scored an early penalty after Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box.

But Argentina were unable to capitalize on their one-goal advantage in the opening 45 minutes of play.

They certainly had chances, though.

In fact, La Albiceleste had a few goals disallowed for offside, with two of them coming from the feet of Lautaro Martinez.

The first was undoubtedly the closest call of the bunch.

To the naked eye, Martinez looked as if he’d just kept himself onside, before elegantly chipping the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Video: Martinez’s first disallowed goal vs Saudi Arabia

However, after a short review, VAR and the semi-automated offside system declared that the goal was illegal and it was therefore disallowed.

But it seems the rather controversial call was also the wrong one, which is the last thing FIFA needs right now to be honest.

New images, which have gone viral on social media, appear to show that VAR used the wrong Saudi Arabia player to determine whether Martinez was offside.

Think that couldn’t possibly happen with all the fancy technology at FIFA’s disposal for the Qatar World Cup? Well, think again, because it did…

Images: VAR appears to have had a mare with Martinez offside call vs Saudi Arabia

📺 Catastrophic ERROR from VAR and the goal annulled by Lautaro Martínez. El VAR cogió al Defensa equivocado olvidándose del lateral izquierdo. Lautaro Martínez se encuentra en POSICION LEGAL. ❌ Análisis al detalle de @_naxotellado trazando las tres líneas. pic.twitter.com/BzC8BSpgtI — Archive VAR (@ArchivoVAR) November 22, 2022

Oh wow, they’ve had an Absolute mare…

The leg of the defender closest to the left touchline was clearly playing Martinez onside, but VAR instead used the Saudi Arabia player next to the Argentina striker.

Scaloni’s side were utterly woeful in their World Cup opener, although they can now feel a little hard done by due to the rather damning evidence seen above.

Argentina should perhaps use their anger towards VAR to help the squad’s regrouping process ahead of their must-win game versus Mexico on Saturday evening.

The North American outfit were held to a 0-0 draw by Poland on Tuesday, which was the perfect result for Argentina in truth.

But if Messi and his merry men play anything like they did against Saudi Arabia when they do battle with the Mexicans, they will be booking flights home.

