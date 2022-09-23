VAR helps Japan! This was the controversial goal of the Asians against the USA

Maeda and Adams fighting for the ball during the match

September 23, 2022, 08:06 hs

Since VAR arrived in 2018, life in football has not been the same. It simply came to revolutionize the sport. Of course, introducing technology means adding new controversy to the beautiful game. That’s why many love it, while others hate it. But it’s always fun to watch how referees come to a decision when the Video Assistant Referee intervenes.

VAR had its debut at the 2018 World Cup in the game between France and Australia when a penalty controversy was analyzed in favor of the European team. There, it was determined that the team of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé deserved a penalty. Later, the Atlético de Madrid player would end up scoring the first goal produced by a VAR decision in a World Cup.

Now that we are less than two months away from the World Cup in Qatar, VAR is already much better known throughout the world. And the most important football leagues use it constantly. But the system still needs to be perfected. For some, the VAR decision is sometimes too detailed and affects the game.

What happened in the friendly EU vs Japan?

The Blue Samurais’ first goal precisely came from a play that had to be reviewed by the VAR. At first glance, the referees determined that it was offside. However, following a VAR review, Japan was awarded the first goal of the match. A controversial decision as it was unclear if Daichi Kamada was really off the mark. In the end, the decision was made by VAR.