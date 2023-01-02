VAR got Connor Goldson handball wrong – I don’t blame John Beaton

Celtic should’ve been awarded a penalty today at Ibrox during their 2-2 draw with Rangers.

That’s the view of former Scottish referee Steve Conroy.

The ex-whistler insists that Willie Collum and the VAR team got the Connor Goldson handball incident wrong.

The Gers defender appeared to handle the ball after a shot from Carl Starfelt at close range in the second half of the game.

John Beaton did not point to the spot. But Conroy does not blame the on-field official for the non-award of a penalty.

He reckons Collum on the VAR team should’ve advised him to go look at the pitch side monitor.

He told OLBG: “The VAR team didn’t make the right call with the Connor Goldson handball shout – to me, it looked like a handball.

“Now that Scottish football actually has VAR, I have no idea why that incident wasn’t put to review.

“Unless there’s a view of it that we viewers at home didn’t see, I’m not sure why John Beaton wasn’t advised to have a look at the monitor.

“It shouldn’t be decided by those in charge of VAR if it’s a penalty or not, that should be left to John so he can make up his own mind.

“I don’t blame John, he should’ve been given the opportunity to look at it again.”

And Conroy actually believed that Beaton had an excellent game in the lunchtime kick-off.

He added: “John Beaton had an excellent game today. I’m not normally a fan of how he referees games but he had an excellent game.

“I’ll say that I think the Goldson incident wasn’t Steve’s fault, that should’ve been passed back to him to review it.

“It’s fantastic that he got through while only showing two cautions, I thought he was on top of the game all the way through – he was fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Michael Stewart insists Celtic sealed the Premiership title this afternoon after their draw with Rangers.

However, in the BBC Sportsound studio, Rory Loy had made the point that while Celtic were firm favorites to retain their crown, they insisted that the title race was not over yet.

And this was when Stewart made his feelings clear on air.

They said: “Did I hear someone earlier saying that the title race wasn’t over?”

Loy: “I said that it remained interesting. Obviously Celtic are massive favourites, Michael, but I’m still of the opinion that it’s not completely over at this moment in time.”

MS: “Ahh, it was Rory. Okay, no problem.”

Host Kenny MacIntyre came in: “You clearly disagree with that?”

MS: “Well, absolutely.”