VAR against Real Madrid, it took away a goal again against Getafe

Rodrygo during the game against Getafe

October 08, 2022, 14:43 hs

Real Madrid came into the match against Getafe under a lot of pressure. They did not have his complete team, as Karim Benzema would not be available for the match. In addition, he was one of the best players on the team.

Without his goals, Real Madrid would not have won the UEFA Champions League last year. The French had made it clear that he was the best player in the world while Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aged terribly in their new teams.

More related news:

Real Madrid’s dangerous visit to Getafe without Benzema and Barcelona in their sights

VAR helps Getafe and removes a penalty from Real Madrid

But there was no problem since Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Valverde were available. On the one hand, Vinicius has proven his great improvement of him. Rodrygo is not afraid of big challenges and Valverde is now a top scorer for the team since in September he scored four goals in the whole month.

The VAR Returns to remove a goal from him

Now, due to being out of place, Real Madrid did not obtain a bigger advantage in the match against Getafe. This time, Rodrygo was the scorer of the goal but the VAR intervened so that the offside was marked. Without a doubt, arbitration was not on Real Madrid’s side today.