Vantage Tag Systems “Hits for the Cycle” at largest golf

SURREY, BC, Canada., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global [OTCQB:DSGT] is pleased to announce a successful start to 2023 at the largest golf show in the world.

Nearly 30,000 PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from more than 86 countries came together to meet with more than 800 golf companies at the 70th PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 24-27, 2023. Following two years of business disruptions by the global pandemic, the PGA Show was a clear sign of a bullish year ahead for the continued growth of the sport and the $84 billion golf industry.

VTS had a very successful show by any definition with the debut of 4 dynamic products for the commercial and consumer golf markets. Just like the complete cycle in baseball, VTS now has a complete portfolio of proven solutions for these growing markets.

Single – 10″ Infinity “Orientable” GPS Fleet Management HD Display

The new 10” ​​High-Definition Display is an industry first with a unique feature that allows the operator to choose their mounting preference from either steering column (portrait) or roof mount (landscape) without sacrificing the golfer’s viewing experience.

The Infinity 10” HD Display provides the golfer with vivid hole graphics, 3D hole flyovers, F&B ordering, individual & tournament scoring, Pace of Play notifications, Cart ahead displayed with distance to improve player safety, 2 way messaging with clubhouse, Pro Tips, Programmatic Advertising, all from an intuitive touch menu with an anti-glare screen and Bluetooth connectivity so they can make and receive phone calls.

The Vantage Tag GPS Fleet Management System is relied on by hundreds of operators around the world to manage their critical Fleet investment and protect their course with features such as geo fencing, restricted zones, remote cart shut down etc. and is accessible from any device with an internet connection.

Double – “Drive a Legend.” The Shelby line up of consumer and utility carts.

In January of 2022 the company acquired the worldwide rights to the iconic Shelby line of consumer and utility carts. The Shelby name is widely recognized as synonymous with high performance through specialized tuning. This same philosophy is applied to a unique line of 2,4,6,8 seat carts and utility vehicles. The Shelby line is the perfect Personal Transport Vehicle for golf communities like the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia which are experiencing tremendous growth as the baby boomers retire to these desirable locations.

Reaction to the Shelby line up was overwhelmingly positive, selling several floor models on the spot and fielding numerous dealer inquiries.

Triple – Vantage V-Club Fleet Cart – Disrupting the incumbents.

The debut of the Vantage V-Club Fleet Cart was very well received with over 3,500 attendees registering to win one of two fully equipped GPS integrated carts.

The V-Club is engineered to be the most complete Fleet Cart on the market with a fully integrated GPS Fleet Management System, a full suite of golfer amenities, and a dynamic color palette including custom course branding.

The V-Club performs; outfitted with an industry leading maintenance free 5kw AC. High Torque Motor that is exceptionally efficient and smooth, 105ah LITHIUM Battery Pack for extended range, Regenerative Engine Braking with Auto Park brake system, and integrated GPS Management System.

The V-Club is stunning with 8 vibrant colors to choose from, and 12″ color coordinated allow wheels. Inside Golfers are treated to deep pleat luxury seats, new soft grip 3 spoke steering wheel, 4 USB ports, and a split fold windshield. Of course, the V-Club has a full package of golfer convenience features such as beverage cooler, 2 sand bottles, and folding canopy. All at no extra cost.

Response to the V-Club was extremely positive with numerous dealer inquiries similar to the volume of Shelby dealer inquiries as the market seeks an alternative to the incumbents.

Mold Run – SR-1 single rider cart and personnel transport vehicle (PTV)

The SR-1 single rider golf cart and personal transport vehicle was unveiled to an audience of industry professionals who were eager to get their first look at the stunning design and latest technologies.

Operators were keenly interested to learn how the SR-1 impacts operator revenue by increasing pace of play so they can accommodate more rounds generating more revenue, and the unique revenue share business model that does not require an upfront capital investment or financing commitment. They were also impressed with the integrated GPS Fleet Management System that protects their course with geo-fencing, security lockdown, battery monitoring and pace of play alerts etc.

Constructed with ultra-strong, light-weight composite materials and aircraft grade aluminum frame the SR-1 is considerably lighter than a traditional cart carrying 2 people, so it is much easier on course wear and tear. With a low center of gravity, built-in stability control systems, pedestrian alert systems, auto park brake system, and an exceptional turning radius, the SR-1 is sure footed and a blast to drive.

The SR1 employs Artificial Intelligence-checking its own health. Constantly monitoring battery state of charge, tire pressures, engine temperature, analyzing usage, aggressive stops, impacts, abuse, and potentially dangerous operation trigger different in cart audio recommendations, warnings, and commands.

The golfer experience on the interior is just as impressive featuring advanced technology and connectivity. A unique in steering wheel HD display screen conveys critical course information such as 3D hole Flyovers, distance to the pin, cart look ahead feature with distance to the players in front for safety, wireless phone charging, built-in Bluetooth speakers, 2-way messaging with clubhouse, scoring, 6-way adjustable seat, and F&B ordering are just some of the standard features.

Finally, the SR-1 is a marketer’s dream. The programmatic advertising delivers timely direct messaging to the HD screen, an industry first LED enabled front hood can also be configured with unique messages or statements, and the SR-1 can be wrapped or branded for opportunities with suppliers or sponsors.

The SR-1 has the style and technical enhancements that appeal to the next generation of golfers, and a low barrier to entry for the course operator with immediate revenue generating capabilities. It truly is a “game changer”.

The SR-1 attracted the immediate attention of a 5 Star Major Resort operator, private and public golf courses, management companies, gated community personnel, and numerous dealer interest from around the world submitting inquiries.

The SR-1 is proudly manufactured and assembled in the US and Canada and is projected to be available in Q2 2023, reservations are now being accepted.

“I’ve been coming to this show for over 25 years.” said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We have had great shows with just our Vantage GPS Fleet Management System, but this is the most excited I’ve ever been in our new product line up and how it will change the golf industry. With the introduction of the new V-Club Fleet Golf Cart, the iconic Shelby consumer carts, the new 10” ​​HD INFINITY tablet, and show HERO, the Incredible Revolutionary SR-1 (first of its kind in the world market), we now have dynamic products for both the commercial and consumer golf markets. We had a sales record setting in 2022, the momentum and profile from this show with our new product line up being introduced, will substantially assist in our strategic planned sales from all products in 2023.” added Silzer.

