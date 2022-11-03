Vanguard Knights volleyball sweeps Ridgeview Panthers for regional title

Vanguard swept Ridgeview Wednesday night to capture a regional title and advance to the Class 5A state volleyball semifinals.

The Knights’ senior heavy group had the experience to outlast surges in the second and third sets to make their fifth consecutive run to the Final Four.

The fifth-seeded Knights (16-11) won 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 over the sixth-seeded Panthers (18-12) and will travel to No. 1 seed Jensen Beach (27-3) on Saturday. The last time these teams met was 2013; Vanguard swept that matchup.

Vanguard setter Sophie Reed praised Ridgeview’s middle hitters after Wednesday’s win.

“They had awesome middles. Those are probably the best middles we’ve seen the entire tournament,” Reed said.

The regional Champions adjusted to the size of their opponents and stuck to what’s made them a force this season. Vanguard’s back row kept the ball alive against a team with six hitters.

