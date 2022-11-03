Vanguard Knights volleyball sweeps Ridgeview Panthers for regional title

Vanguard swept Ridgeview Wednesday night to capture a regional title and advance to the Class 5A state volleyball semifinals.

The Knights’ senior heavy group had the experience to outlast surges in the second and third sets to make their fifth consecutive run to the Final Four.

The fifth-seeded Knights (16-11) won 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 over the sixth-seeded Panthers (18-12) and will travel to No. 1 seed Jensen Beach (27-3) on Saturday. The last time these teams met was 2013; Vanguard swept that matchup.

Vanguard setter Sophie Reed praised Ridgeview’s middle hitters after Wednesday’s win.

“They had awesome middles. Those are probably the best middles we’ve seen the entire tournament,” Reed said.

The regional Champions adjusted to the size of their opponents and stuck to what’s made them a force this season. Vanguard’s back row kept the ball alive against a team with six hitters.

A decisive win this deep in the Playoffs takes the pressure off. Coach Luis Perez wants his team locked in for the rest of the postseason run. He asked one thing of his team going into the matchup: don’t get comfortable.

Let’s talk about the match and three takeaways from the night Vanguard earned more hardware.

A master class in hitting

Emma Ehmann was a driving force for Vanguard. Her match-high 23 kills showcased her prowess on the left side of the net.

“She was hot. She made her mistakes like anyone else, but when you’re the go-to player that gets most of the sets you’re allowed to make mistakes,” Perez said.

As well as Ehmann performed at the net, the team gets credit for the overall performance. Kaylee Ramirez did a great job passing to Reed, who placed a perfect ball for Ehmann’s kills.

“We’ve been playing together since our 13s season at Ocala Power,” Reed said, referring to their club team. “Now we play year round with each other.”

A team win for the Knights

Ehmann may have been the most noticeable, but she wasn’t the only thorn in Ridgeview’s side. Five players recorded kills and seven were responsible for points.

Lillian Hart controlled the middle, finishing the night with an unofficial game-high three blocks to go along with four kills. Ruby Owen joined the block party with her own pair of blocks and four kills. Reed had a block, two aces, three kills, and several digs while celebrating the 2,000 career assists mark.

Sarah Beville stepped up on the right side, recording three kills and a service ace. Madison Jacobs and Adyla Kerley finished with double-digit digs.

Vanguard’s defense made a statement. The most impressive stat was how it responded during Ridgeview’s runs. The three times the Panthers rallied four or more points, the Knights answered with a stop and run of their own.

Back to the Final Four

Another trip to the state semifinals means this senior-laden group should have the poise to rally younger players down the stretch.

Of the six Seniors on this team, two, Ehmann and Reed, have played four years of varsity. They remember every second of that first run and want another crack at a state title.

“It feels amazing, and I’m ready to take this all the way. We lost our freshman year, and that’s not happening again,” Reed said.

Perez took over the team in 2019. He’s shepherded this group of Seniors from their first day on the court.

“It feels great to be able to see their determination, their will to win and see them play as a team,” he said. “I’m glad they’re with me.”