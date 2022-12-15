Vanguard Knights volleyball players sign letters of intent

In 2018, three freshmen earned spots on a state finalist Vanguard volleyball team. Four years later, they’ve made a mark on the program and received opportunities to play at the next level.

Emma Ehmann, Adyla Kerley, and Sophie Reed signed letters of intent on Monday.

Ehmann, who committed to Nova Southern University in August, made it official on Monday.

“It feels really good; it makes it feel more real to finally sign,” said Ehmann. “I’m super excited to be committed and ready to move on to the next level. It’s a perfect fit for me, and I don’t think I could have chosen any better.”

