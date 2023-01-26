Vandergrift Residents organizing Inaugural Pride event

A new, inclusive event is coming to Vandergrift.

Pride Picnic at the Park is tentatively scheduled for June 24 at Kennedy Park.

Pride — an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence — was adopted 16 years ago by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

“We’re organizing the event because there aren’t any Pride events in our community or immediate surrounding communities. As members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, we want others in our neighborhood to know they’re not alone,” said event co-organizer Shannon Gourley of Vandergrift.

Council is expected to approve the venue request at its monthly meeting in February.

The event will offer non-profit organizations, more than 30 vendors, food and live performances.

In addition, softball, kickball and volleyball games will be available and a tie-dyed water balloon fun fight.

Kennedy Park is a large park with a performance stage and is well-suited to host large events, organizers said.

“We want to also highlight the activities that are available to us all every day, right here in Vandergrift,” said Gourley, who owns Honey&Heart Candle and Craft Co. on Grant Avenue in Vandergrift’s downtown historic business district.

Organizers said teenagers from Vandergrift and the local communities are going to Volunteer in an effort to highlight their Voices throughout the event.

“The entire event will be family friendly, and feedback so far has been all positive,” Gourley said.

Vandergrift Resident Trevor Burd, 35, is volunteering for the event and hopes it will raise awareness in Vandergrift that people of the LGBTQIA+ community are just like anyone else.

“My hopes for this event is that it removes any stigmas that surround it and that people will just have an overall family-friendly day,” Burd said. “Allies of the LGBTQIA+ community are closer than they think, and they’re not alone.”

Gourley encouraged anyone with an interest in volunteering for the Pride event to attend the next planning meeting at 6 pm Feb. 12 at Honey&Heart.

“Even if you’re not from Vandergrift, you are welcome to help make this happen,” Gourley said. “It’s super important for people in this area who may feel uncomfortable being themselves to have something like this happen out here.”