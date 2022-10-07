Vanderbilt Women’s Golf | Vandy Heads to Colorado for Three-Day Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to build off recent Hometown success, Vanderbilt journeys to Denver, Colorado, this weekend to compete in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the University of Denver Golf Club, a Rolling course situated just a few miles east of the Rocky Mountains and a mile above sea level.

The tournament spans Friday-Sunday and introduces a new lineup of opponents to the Commodores. Vanderbilt is the only SEC team in a 16-team field that includes Colorado State, Delaware, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Incarnate Word, Iowa, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Chattanooga, Tulane, Wyoming, Xavier and host Denver.

“I’m excited to take our team to Denver for the first time and play in an environment we haven’t seen before,” Vandy head Coach Greg Allen said. “I believe getting out of our comfort zone will be good for all of us.

“Let’s hope we make the adjustment to the elevation change sooner rather than later.”

Vanderbilt comes into the tournament off a third-place finish from hosting its annual Mason Rudolph Championships at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. An exceptional second round at the Mason Rudolph propelled the Dores into first place heading into the final day before Vandy settled for third.

“I thought we did some really good things last time we played and I know our girls are anxious to compete again. I want to see us play with a consistent focus from start to finish,” Allen said. “This is a fun, somewhat young group and I’m very encouraged by the way we’re coming together.”

This weekend’s lineup is led by senior Celina Sattelkau, fresh off her top-five placement at the Mason Rudolph. Freshmen Lynn Lim and Tillie Claggett, Natasha Kiel and Ginnie Ding round out the starting five. Senior Tess Davenport will also compete as an individual.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to tee off at 10:15 am CT Friday alongside Denver and New Mexico. Live scoring for the event can be found HERE.