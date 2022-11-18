Vanderbilt Women’s Golf | Lim Honored by the Tennessee Golf Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Golf Association announced Friday that Vanderbilt freshman Lynn Lim has been named the 2022 Girls’ Junior Player of the Year.

From Gallatin, Lim joins Rachel Heck, Sophie Linder, Alexandra Farnsworth and Kendall Martindale as the only multi-time Girls’ Junior Player of the Year award winners.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be a part of this fantastic group of players,” Lim said.

Lim had one of her best seasons ever in Amateur golf this summer. It started with a runner-up finish in the Women’s Match Play at her new home course at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. A week later, she captured the Tennessee Women’s Amateur title at Chickasaw Country Club and that snowballed into Round of 64 Appearances in both the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur Championships.

“It’ll take some time to really set in,” Lim said of her second Player of the Year award. “It does serve as validation to the commitment and work I’ve put into this sport.”

Her success in golf carried over into her freshman year at Vanderbilt where she helped the team finish in the top three in three of their four fall events. Her first focus come the spring season is to continue to help the Commodores Women’s golf team find success on the course, but she also has lofty goals for herself

“I’m always working to get a little better each time I go out to practice and play a round, no matter the setting,” Lim said. “The Tennessee Women’s Player of the Year would be an incredibly high honor that I will continue to work towards.

“I also want to give a big thank you to my family, my friends, my coaches and everyone that’s pushed me to be the best person and golfer I can be. Without their support, there’s no way I could reach all my goals.”