Vanderbilt Women’s basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball comes off its conference open week with just eight players for the rest of the season after Amauri Williams’ dismissal from the team. On Monday, it faces Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (16-3, 3-1 SEC) are much improved from last season when the Commodores won the Lone Matchup in Nashville. Arkansas, the No. 33 team in the NET, lost to LSU but has wins over Kentucky, Missouri and Florida.

Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4) has yet to win a conference game, albeit after facing three of the top teams in the conference in Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

The Razorbacks have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by Erynn Barnum (15.6 points per game) and Samara Spencer (15 points per game).

The Commodores’ Ciaja Harbison (19.3 points per game) is the SEC’s second-leading scorer, followed by Marnelle Garraud (13.1 points per game) and Sacha Washington (10.1 points per game).

INJURIES AND ATTRITIONWith just eight available players, is Vanderbilt Women’s basketball season in jeopardy again?

MORE ON WILLIAMSNew details emerge as Amauri Williams dismissed from Vanderbilt Women’s basketball

STATE OF THE PROGRAMIf the Lady Vols were a measuring stick for Vanderbilt, then Shea Ralph is optimistic

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball at Arkansas: Game time, TV info

The game will be at 6 pm CT and televised on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball at Arkansas: Live score updates