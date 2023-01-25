Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 24 , 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

The Wildcats put up 76.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 70.6 the Commodores gave up.

The Commodores put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats gave up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Commodores’ opponents have hit.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.6 points and grabs 14.0 boards per game.

Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Antonio Reeves leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cason Wallace and Tshiebwe lead Kentucky on the defensive end, with Wallace leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Tshiebwe in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Liam Robbins records 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Commodores, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Ezra Manjon’s assist statline paces Vanderbilt; he records 2.8 assists per game.

Myles Stute is reliable from distance and leads the Commodores with 2.5 made Threes per game.

Vanderbilt’s leader in steals is Manjon with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robbins with 2.8 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2023 Alabama L 78-52 Away 1/10/2023 South Carolina L 71-68 Mold 1/14/2023 Tennessee W 63-56 Away 1/17/2023 Georgia W 85-71 Mold 1/21/2023 Texas A&M W 76-67 Mold 1/24/2023 Vanderbilt – Away 1/28/2023 Kansas – Mold 1/31/2023 Be Miss – Away 2/4/2023 Florida – Mold 2/7/2023 Arkansas – Mold 2/11/2023 Georgia – Away

Vanderbilt Schedule