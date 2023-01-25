Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 24 , 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- The Wildcats put up 76.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 70.6 the Commodores gave up.
- The Commodores put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Commodores’ opponents have hit.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.6 points and grabs 14.0 boards per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Antonio Reeves leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Cason Wallace and Tshiebwe lead Kentucky on the defensive end, with Wallace leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Tshiebwe in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Liam Robbins records 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Commodores, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Ezra Manjon’s assist statline paces Vanderbilt; he records 2.8 assists per game.
- Myles Stute is reliable from distance and leads the Commodores with 2.5 made Threes per game.
- Vanderbilt’s leader in steals is Manjon with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robbins with 2.8 per game.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Alabama
|
L 78-52
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
South Carolina
|
L 71-68
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Tennessee
|
W 63-56
|
Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Georgia
|
W 85-71
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Texas A&M
|
W 76-67
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Vanderbilt
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Kansas
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/31/2023
|
Be Miss
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Florida
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/7/2023
|
Arkansas
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/11/2023
|
Georgia
|
–
|
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Missouri
|
L 85-82
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Tennessee
|
L 77-68
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Arkansas
|
W 97-84
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Alabama
|
L 78-66
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Georgia
|
W 85-82
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Kentucky
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Texas A&M
|
–
|
Away
|
1/31/2023
|
Alabama
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Be Miss
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/8/2023
|
Tennessee
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/11/2023
|
Florida
|
–
|
Away
.