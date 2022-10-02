Vanderbilt Soccer | Thursday Night Soccer

Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1-1, 0-1-0 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2-0, 0-1-0 SEC) Thursday, Sept. 10 p.m. • 7 p.m. CT Vanderbilt Soccer Complex Nashville, Tenn. SEC Network+ Live Stats Game Notes

The Matchup

• All-time, the Commodores own a 19-15-2 record in the series with the Wildcats.

• Vanderbilt has won five straight vs. Kentucky and is unbeaten since 2013.

• The Commodores are coming off their first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat to LSU. Kentucky also dropped its SEC opener, falling to ranked Ole Miss 2-1.

• Thursday’s contest is the second of three games in eight days for Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a quick turnaround, traveling to Missouri on Sunday to face the Tigers.

Last Time Out

• Vanderbilt fell to LSU 2-1 in the SEC opener on Sunday. LSU opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Peyton Cutshall came on in the 35th and scored the equalizer just minutes later to send both sides to Halftime at 1-1. The Tigers scored the game-winner in the 57th.

• It was Cutshall’s first goal of the season and 10th of her career.

Where We Rank

• Vanderbilt owns the ninth best goals-against average in NCAA DI at 0.375 and the seventh best shutout percentage (0.750). The Commodores have surrendered just three goals this season.

• Vandy boasts the 23rd best scoring offense (2.75).

• Raegan Kelley’s 0.88 assists per game is third in DI and second in the SEC. She’s also second in the SEC and 13th in DI with 17 total points.

Promotions

• 50 Years of Title IX Celebration: Arrive early to receive a special Title IX t-shirt

• Concessions Specials: discounted drinks and bottomless popcorn

• Kids Korner: poster making, sidewalk chalk, coloring and more