Vanderbilt Soccer | Shamburger to the NWSL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ella Shamburger was selected by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the 2023 NWSL Draft Thursday night.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native was a staple on Vanderbilt’s defense for the past five seasons en route to becoming one of the most decorated and experienced student-athletes in program history. She is the first four-time all-region recipient at Vanderbilt and totaled 97 starts and nearly 9,000 minutes on the pitch.

She contributed to 40 career clean sheets and scored five goals with seven assists. Vanderbilt went to four NCAA Tournaments and were 2020 SEC Tournament Champions during Shamburger’s time at Vandy.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ella. She is so deserving of the opportunity she has earned. She has been our leader for years, missing only one game in five seasons. She is the model of consistency, calm and composure,” Vanderbilt head Coach Darren Ambrose said. “I am very grateful for everything she invested into this program and equally excited to watch her professional career develop.”

Shamburger earned All-SEC recognition for the third time in her fifth and final season in 2022 while leading the Commodores to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A Commodore has been selected in each of the past three NWSL Drafts. Myra Konte was picked 30th in 2021 and Maddie Elwell was taken 15th in 2022.

Vanderbilt alum Haley Hopkins was also selected in this year’s draft, going No. 11 overall to the North Carolina Courage. Hopkins played four seasons at Vandy (2017-21) before finishing her collegiate career with two seasons at Virginia. While a Commodore, Hopkins was a two-time All-American and a three-time All-SEC and All-Region selection.