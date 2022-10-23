Vanderbilt Soccer | Senior Day Sunday

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3-3, 4-3-1 SEC) Sunday, Oct. 23 • 3 pm CT Vanderbilt Soccer Complex Nashville, Tenn. SEC Network Live Stats Game Notes

The Matchup

• Vanderbilt will host Mississippi State Sunday in its final home match of the regular season.

• The Commodores own an 18-3-0 record vs. the Bulldogs all-time and have won the past seven meetings including all three under head Coach Darren Ambrose.

• Sunday is Senior Day for Vanderbilt. Maya Antoine, Alex Kerr and Kimya Raietparvar will be recognized during a pregame ceremony.

Last Time Out

• Vanderbilt scored five times on the road Thursday to take down Florida 5-2. With the win, Vanderbilt has won 10 or more games in four of Darren Ambrose’s eight seasons at the helm.

• Raegan Kelley scored a brace in the win and Peyton Cutshall, Amber Nguyen and Abi Brighton also found the back of the net. Kelley now has 27 career goals, ranking seventh on Vandy’s all-time list.

Where We Rank

• Vanderbilt ranks 47th in the latest RPI standings with the only two losses coming against top-50 opponents.

• Raegan Kelley is 12th in NCAA DI in total assists and 20th in total points while ranking third in the SEC in points per game and total goals.

• The Commodores are currently first in the SEC East standings, one point ahead of Tennessee. Next Thursday’s Clash in Knoxville against Vanderbilt will determine the Winner of the East.

Anchor Down Defense

• Led by a veteran backline of fifth-year Seniors Ella Shamburger and Abena Aidoo, senior Maya Antoine and junior Alex Wagner, Vanderbilt Ranks 37th nationally in goals-against average (0.733) and 38th in shutout percentage (0.533).

• The Commodores have eight shutouts and didn’t allow a goal through the first five games of the 2022 campaign.

• Vanderbilt didn’t allow a goal from the run of play through the first 917 minutes of the season.

Head Coach Darren Ambrose

• In his eighth season leading Vanderbilt soccer, Darren Ambrose has guided one of the best runs in program history.

• The Commodores went undefeated (6-0-1) through nonconference action for the first time in program history.

• The Dores have amassed an 88-49-17 record and 42-26-10 SEC mark during his tenure. Sixteen of those wins are over ranked opponents, meaning Ambrose has guided the program to 16 of its 24 wins over ranked teams.

• To date, Vanderbilt has four Appearances in the NCAA Tournament, an SEC regular season Championship (2018), a tournament Championship (2020) and an SEC East Division Championship (2019) under his leadership.

• Ambrose was the first Vanderbilt head coach in 21 years to have three consecutive double-digit win seasons (2017-19).