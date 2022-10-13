Vanderbilt Soccer | Pack the Plex

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2-3, 2-2-2 SEC) vs. #24 South Carolina Gamecocks (9-2-3, 4-2-0 SEC) Friday, Oct. 2 • 7 p.m. CT Vanderbilt Soccer Complex Nashville, Tenn. SEC Network+ Live Stats Game Notes

The Matchup

Vanderbilt faces its second consecutive ranked opponent as the #24 South Carolina Gamecocks come to Nashville Friday evening.

The Commodores lead the all-time series vs. South Carolina 14-9-7 but will be looking to snap a three-match losing streak in the series.

Fans arriving early to Friday’s game will receive a free Vanderbilt soccer scarf and the team will sign autographs for fans postgame.

Last Time Out

Vanderbilt traveled to #9 Arkansas last Sunday and fell 3-0 to the Razorbacks. It marked the first time the Commodores were shutout this season and was Vandy’s first road defeat.

Vanderbilt drew 1-1 with Georgia at home last Thursday. Alex Kerr scored her fifth goal of the season in the fourth minute. The Bulldogs pulled even in the 16th minute.

Where We Rank

Vanderbilt Ranks 18th in NCAA DI and third in the SEC in shutout percentage (0.615).

Raegan Kelley’s eight assists are eighth in NCAA DI and fourth in the conference. She also ranks fourth in the SEC in points per game (1.38) and total points (18).