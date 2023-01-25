Vanderbilt Soccer | Konte Joins the Dores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jada Konte is the newest member of the Vanderbilt soccer program after joining the Commodores for the spring semester following three seasons at UConn.

Konte is a three-time All-Big East selection with nine career goals and 10 assists. The forward started all 18 matches for the Huskies as a junior in 2022 and led the team with 14 points en route to being named first-team all-conference.

“Jada is a tremendous athlete. The spring for us will be about figuring out where her strengths lie best to compliment the players we have returning,” Vandy head Coach Darren Ambrose said. “We’re excited about what she brings from a playing and athletic potential. She has experience and has shown the ability to compete at a high standard.”

As a sophomore in 2021, Konte was a second-team all-conference selection with 15 starts, four goals and three assists. She received All-Big East Freshman honors in the spring of 2021 with 12 starts and three assists.

Konte’s older sister, Myra, played at Vanderbilt from 2017-20 and was Vanderbilt’s first NWSL draftee, selected in the third round of the 2021 draft by the North Carolina Courage.

“We’re excited for the family Legacy to continue here at Vanderbilt,” Ambrose said. “Jada has similar attributes to Myra but has her own unique playing style and mentality.”