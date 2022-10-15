Vanderbilt Soccer | Kelley’s Late Goal Downs Ranked South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt scored twice in the final 20 minutes to knock off No. 24 South Carolina Friday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.

Friday’s contest was a back-and-forth battle with South Carolina breaking through first, going ahead 1-0 in the 73rd minute.

From that moment on, it was all Vanderbilt. The Commodores earned a penalty kick in the 74th which fifth-year senior Ella Shamburger Calmy put away to even things at 1-1.

Moments later, in the 79th, Raegan Kelley scored the game-winner.

Alex Kerr chased down a pass in the corner and sent in a cross towards the goal. Peyton Cutshall dummied the cross and it fell right to Kelley. Kelley deflected the pass into the net for her team-leading sixth goal of the season and 25th career goal.

The goal moved Kelley into ninth on Vanderbilt’s all-time goals list, matching Christine Watson (1990-94) and current NWSL player Simone Charley (2013-17).

South Carolina finished with 13 shots to Vandy’s seven with Kate Devine totaling six saves in the Commodore goal.

Friday’s win marks Vanderbilt’s 24th against a ranked opponent with 16 of those coming under the leadership of head coach Darren Ambrose.

Vanderbilt improves to 9-2-3 (3-2-2 SEC) while South Carolina falls to 9-3-3 (4-3-0 SEC). The Commodores sit two points behind Tennessee for the top spot in the Eastern Division with three games remaining and will go to Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday to meet the Gators.