Vanderbilt Soccer | Headed to the Sunshine State

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-2-3, 3-2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (2-11-1, 0-6-1 SEC) Thursday, Oct. 8 • 5 p.m. CT Donald R. Disney Stadium Gainesville, Fla. SEC Network+ Live Stats Game Notes

The Matchup

• Vanderbilt and Florida will meet Thursday night for the 36th time. Florida and Vandy met in the SEC Tournament last season with the Gators advancing on penalty kicks.

• Vanderbilt’s last trip to Gainesville saw the Commodores beat the Gators 2-1 in overtime in 2020. Vanderbilt is 2-0-0 vs. Florida in Gainesville since head Coach Darren Ambrose’s first season in 2015.

Last Time Out

• Vanderbilt scored twice in the final 20 minutes to defeat #24 South Carolina last Friday night in Nashville.

• South Carolina went up 1-0 in the 73rd, but Ella Shamburger evened the score on a penalty kick in the 74th.

• Raegan Kelley scored the game-winner in the 79th with her sixth goal of the season and 25th of her career.

• The win marked Vanderbilt’s 24th win over a ranked opponent with 16 of those coming under Coach Darren Ambrose’s leadership.

Where We Rank

• Vanderbilt ranks 47th in the latest RPI standings with the only two losses coming against top-50 opponents.

• Raegan Kelley is fourth in the SEC in assists per game, total assists, points per game and total points. Her eight assists are 11th most in DI.

• The Commodores are currently second in the SEC East standings, two points behind first-place Tennessee.

Anchor Down Defense

• Led by a veteran backline of fifth-year Seniors Ella Shamburger and Abena Aidoo, senior Maya Antoine and junior Alex Wagner, Vanderbilt Ranks 24th nationally in goals-against average (0.643) and 25th in shutout percentage (0.571).

• The Commodores have eight shutouts and didn’t allow a goal through the first five games of the 2022 campaign.

• Vanderbilt didn’t allow a goal from the run of play through the first 917 minutes of the season.