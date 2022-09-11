Vanderbilt Soccer | Dores Headed to Murfreesboro
|Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3-1)
|Sunday, Sept. 11 • 5 p.m
|Dean A. Hayes Track & Stadium
|Murfreesboro, Tenn.
|ESPN+
|Live Stats
|Game Notes
The Matchup
• All-time, the Commodores lead the series with the Blue Raiders, 5-1-0, with Vanderbilt undefeated on the road in Murfreesboro.
• Last season, Vanderbilt fell to MTSU, 2-1, with Rachel Deresky scoring the lone goal for the Commodores.
• All three goals came in the second half of last year’s matchup.
Last Time Out
• The Commodores most recently played to a draw against in-city Rival Lipscomb, Thursday night.
• Vanderbilt’s Raegan Kelley scored her third goal of the season to give the Commodores the 1-0 lead early in the match.
• The Lady Bisons scored in the 47th minute to end the Commodores’ shutout streak at 497 minutes to start the 2022 season.
• With an assist on Kelley’s goal, Abena Aidoo recorded her first point as a Commodore.
• Kate Devine leads the SEC in both save percentage (.909) and goals against average (0.22).
• Kelley’s six assists ranks second-best in the SEC while her assists per game tops the standings.
• The fifth-year Captain also ranks second in points per game (2.00) and third in total points (12).
Up Next
• The Commodores begin conference action the following Sunday, September 18, against LSU in Nashville.
.