Vanderbilt Soccer | Dores Battle Dawgs to Draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Georgia battled back and forth to a 1-1 draw Thursday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.

The Commodores thought they had a goal less than 90 seconds in, but the celebration was stopped as the offside flag was raised. Nevertheless, Vandy stayed on the Offensive and in the fourth minute broke through once again, and this one counted.

Abi Brighton found an open Alex Kerr and Kerr sent a low shot towards the far post for her fifth goal of the season. She’s now tied with Raegan Kelley and Rachel Deresky for the team lead.

Brighton to Kerr and the Dores lead Georgia 1-0.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/r5rS6Fzhgn — Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) October 7, 2022

Georgia responded by taking over possession and kept the ball in Vanderbilt’s half for much of the first half. The Bulldogs found the equalizer in the 16th minute.

Kate Devine, celebrating her birthday, was called upon again and again as Georgia remained on the offensive. Devine made multiple highlight saves on her way to a season-high seven stops.

The Commodores regained some momentum Midway through the second half and started producing chances in front of goal but were unable to score the game-winner.

Vanderbilt moves to 8-1-3 (2-1-2 SEC) while Georgia now stands at 8-4-1 (2-2-1 SEC). The Commodores hit the road this weekend to face ninth-ranked Arkansas Sunday at 2 pm CT on SEC Network+.