Vanderbilt Men’s Golf | ReidDavenport to be Featured at PXG College Golf Showcase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior Reid Davenport will be Featured as part of the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Arizona, Hosted by Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club.

The event will premiere at 6 pm CT Dec. 14 is the GOLF Channel and re-airs multiple times in December and January.

The College Golf Showcase features six top Collegiate golfers, four males and two females, along with two playing team captains—Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher—in an exhibition shootout. During the 18-hole competition, the telecast will raise awareness and critical funds for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

The 2022 PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National features Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest), Erica Shepherd (Duke), Bryce Lewis (Tennessee), Patrick Welch (Oklahoma) and Max Moldovan (Ohio State) alongside Davenport. Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh served as Davenport’s caddy during the event.

Participants were split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which consisted of two male college golfers, one female college golfer and their Celebrity team captain. The teams went head-to-head in a skins Shootout with a new format every six holes including scramble, team aggregate and alternate shot. The purse of $1,000,000 was spread across the 18 holes of Scottsdale National’s Distinctive Other Course. The group played as a walking eightsome with caddies.

Scottsdale National Golf Club served as the host location for the PXG College Golf Showcase. The broadcast team for the made-for-TV event includes Lauren Thompson, Arron Oberholser, Travis Fulton and Will Haskett.