Vanderbilt Men’s Golf | Gator Todd Promoted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head Coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that Assistant Coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach.

“We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his six seasons here as he has helped elevate our program in all areas. When we made the decision to hire him, it was based on wanting to have a Coach that would invest daily in our student-athletes lives and he has done that every day.

“Gator’s competitive character and desire for excellence makes us very fortunate to have him here at Vanderbilt. He is very well-respected, relates well with our guys and has real confidence. In my opinion, those are all attributes of a leader and someone we want helping to extend our Vandy golf culture.”

In his sixth season with the Commodores, Todd has assisted Limbaugh to three SEC Coach of the Year Honors, coached 14 All-Americans (including five first-team selections) and been a part of 21 team championships. Vandy has finished inside the top 10 of the national rankings each season Todd has been with the program.

Todd has helped the Dores win back-to-back SEC Championships in 2021 and 2022 and has coached three SEC Player of the Year student-athletes (John Augenstein, Theo Humphrey and Will Gordon).

“I’d like to thank Coach Limbaugh and Candice Lee for the honor of being elevated to associate head coach,” Todd said. “I’m so blessed to work with such an incredible administration, staff and players. It’s a Privilege Chasing Excellence on and off the course with Coach Limbaugh and our student-athletes.”

Vanderbilt has reached at least the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships three times during Todd’s tenure and the Alabama Graduate helped Coach national freshman of the year Gordon Sargent to an NCAA individual Championship in 2022. A 2022 National Assistant Coach of the Year Finalist and a 2023 GCAA Assistant Coach Representative, Todd has also coached two Masters Tournament participants in the past four years (Augenstein and Sargent).