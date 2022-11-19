Vanderbilt football faces a unique challenge against Florida this Saturday.

The Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC) can keep Bowl Eligibility alive with a win over the Gators (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday. Florida has had a somewhat up and down season but is coming off a blowout win over South Carolina. Vanderbilt beat Kentucky by a score of 24-21, ending a three-year SEC losing streak.

Quarterback AJ Swann is questionable for Vanderbilt. Defensive linemen BJ Diakite and Daevion Davis may be able to return, but injured Offensive linemen Xavier Castillo and Ben Cox are still out.

Vanderbilt football vs. Florida: Game time, TV info

The game will be televised at 11 am CT on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt football vs. Florida: Live score updates

End of first quarter: Florida 3, Vanderbilt 0

Ray Davis breaks free for 26 yards

Davis rushed for 26 yards to bring the Commodores to their own 45 for a first down.

Commodores fumble, Gators Recover

Wright completed a pass to wide receiver Will Shepard for 15 yards, and Florida knocked the ball loose for Jaydon Hill to recover for the Gators at their own 24.

Florida gets on the board with a field goal

Adam Mihalek made a kick from 26 yards to give the Gators the first three points in the game with 8:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson ejected for targeting

After a short review, Vanderbilt CB BJ Anderson is ejected for targeting with a 15-yard penalty after UF converted a 3rd-and-25 earlier in the drive.

QB AJ Swann out, Mike Wright starts for Commodores

Swann suffered an injury during the loss to South Carolina and was listed as questionable for the matchup. Wright was announced as a starter during the pregame introductions on Saturday.