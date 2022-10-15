Vanderbilt football score predictions vs Georgia Bulldogs

Vanderbilt football will go on the road to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

After suffering a 52-28 loss against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, the Commodores will look to hold on against the undefeated Bulldogs. Georgia is ranked at No. 2, per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, and a win at home will keep the Bulldogs on top.

This may not be the Matchup that the Commodores pull ahead, but getting some points on the board will keep them in the game.

Here’s what our experts had to say about the conference Matchup on Saturday.

Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt beat Reporter

Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 7: Similar to Georgia’s game against Auburn last week, Vanderbilt might be able to keep this one close for a bit, but the Bulldogs simply have far too many weapons.

Gentry Estes, sports columnist

Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 7: There are SEC games remaining in which Vandy will have a legit chance. This is not one of those.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 7: Commodores Coach Clark Lea seemed displeased at Lane Kiffin’s move to run up the score rather than take a knee in the closing seconds of last week’s game. Well, get ready for another lopsided affair. The Commodores have shown improvement this season and that should make for an interesting game against Missouri next week. Having to play Georgia the week before that key date for Vanderbilt is an unfortunate bit of scheduling.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10: Commodores Coach Clark Lea was asked about his 21-game SEC losing streak in preseason at SEC Media Days.

“We don’t talk about that,” they said. “That’s not who we are.”

In fact, that’s exactly who you are. The Commodores 21-game conference losing streak has since grown to 24 games.