Vanderbilt football score predictions vs Georgia Bulldogs

Vanderbilt football will go on the road to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

After suffering a 52-28 loss against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, the Commodores will look to hold on against the undefeated Bulldogs. Georgia is ranked at No. 2, per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, and a win at home will keep the Bulldogs on top.

This may not be the Matchup that the Commodores pull ahead, but getting some points on the board will keep them in the game.

Here’s what our experts had to say about the conference Matchup on Saturday.

