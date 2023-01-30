Vanderbilt football lands Bryan Longwell, a Lipscomb Academy linebacker

Lipscomb Academy all-state linebacker Bryan Longwell has found his college destination. And it’s just down the street.

Longwell, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior, announced his commitment to the Commodores on Sunday. Longwell was a key part of the Mustangs’ defense the past two Division II-AA state championship teams. He was part of a linebacker group that also included teammate Edwin Spillman, who was also an all-state linebacker.

Longwell had 94 total tackles this past season. He had 4 ½ sacks with 19 tackles for loss. Longwell also had two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Longwell is a three-star linebacker and No. 41 players in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button