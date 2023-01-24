Vanderbilt football adds three transfers from Stanford, Michigan State

Vanderbilt football announced Tuesday that three transfers had signed and would join the team for spring practice. In addition to Stanford edge defender Aeneas DiCosmo, who announced his commitment in December, the Commodores also landed Stanford defensive lineman Jacob Katona and Michigan State linebacker Carson Casteel.

The three will join Vanderbilt for spring practice along with three early-enrolling freshmen: running back Sedrick Alexander and linebackers Ethan Crisp and Jailen Ruth.

Katona, a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder, spent two seasons with the Cardinal but did not appear in a game. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he was not rated as a Recruit out of high school.

Casteel, 6-2 and 222 pounds from Florence, Alabama, redshirted his first season with the Spartans and appeared in eight games on special teams in 2022. He did not record a statistic.

