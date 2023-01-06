Vanderbilt basketball vs. Missouri: Score prediction, Scouting report

Vanderbilt basketball avoided disaster on Tuesday by beating South Carolina in overtime in its SEC opener.

Next up is the opportunity for a quality road win against No. 21 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, CBS). The Tigers have vastly improved from last season under new Coach Dennis Gates, with wing Kobe Brown developing into a star.

Ranked 33rd on KenPom and 32nd in the NET, Missouri (12-2, 1-1 SEC) has its only losses to top-15 teams Kansas and Arkansas. Its best wins were at home over Kentucky and a blowout of Illinois at a neutral site. Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0 SEC) has its best win over Pittsburgh.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

FRESHMEN PRODUCTIONHow Vanderbilt basketball’s freshman production compares to the rest of the SEC

