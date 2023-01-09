Vanderbilt basketball score Prediction vs. Tennessee Vols

Vanderbilt basketball has played both its first two SEC games close, against two very different qualities of opponents. Next up is Tennessee, one of the top squads in the SEC.

The Commodores (8-7, 1-1 SEC) beat woeful South Carolina in overtime − a team the Vols beat by 43 − but also went down to the wire with No. 21 Missouri.

The No. 9 Vols (15-2, 3-0) lost to Colorado and Arizona in non-conference play but have decisive wins over Mississippi State and Kansas. Tennessee has the nation’s top defense, according to KenPom, and has given up fewer than 60 points in 12 of its 15 games so far.

Here’s what to know about the Matchup on Tuesday (8 pm CT, SEC Network):

WOMEN VS. TENNESSEEIf the Lady Vols were a measuring stick for Vanderbilt, then Shea Ralph is optimistic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button