Vanderbilt basketball score Prediction vs. Pittsburgh: Scouting report

The SEC-ACC Challenge won’t start for one more year, but Vanderbilt basketball has gotten ahead of the trend early with the first of two matchups against ACC opponents against Pittsburgh on Wednesday (8 pm CT, SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Commodores (4-4) have a lot of connections with Pittsburgh (6-3) starting with Kevin Stallings, a former Coach at both. When the two teams played last season in Pittsburgh, the Commodores won, 68-52.

After significant struggles since hiring Stallings away from Vanderbilt, the Panthers have gotten off to a good start with wins against Northwestern and NC State, although they also got blown out by West Virginia and Michigan. Both teams have a loss to VCU, the Commodores on the road and Pittsburgh at a neutral site.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

