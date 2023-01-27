Vanderbilt basketball score prediction, Scouting report vs. Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt basketball suffered a crushing blowout loss to Kentucky on Tuesday, one Coach Jerry Stackhouse called among the most disappointing he’s been in.

Now, the Commodores must hit the road in hopes of rebounding.

Vanderbilt (10-10, 3-4) heads to College Station to face Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 pm CT, SEC Network) which has rebounded after a poor start to the season. The Aggies lost to Murray State and Wofford early in the season but have won eight of their past nine games, the most impressive of those wins coming against Auburn.

Commodores bigs Liam Robbins and Lee Dort are unlikely to play after suffering lower-body injuries expected to keep them out through at least mid-February. Robbins has a bone bruise and Dort a stress fracture in his foot.

