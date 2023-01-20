Vanderbilt basketball score prediction, Scouting report vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt basketball seemed to be turning a corner. Then it lost Liam Robbins.

Robbins went down with a bone bruise and foot sprain prior to a loss to Alabama. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks, changing the complexion of the Commodores’ season.

Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) faces a resurgent Georgia (13-5, 3-2) on Saturday (noon CT, SEC Network) in Athens.

The Bulldogs have a new Coach in Mike White and have vastly improved their defense, which was one of the worst in the country a season ago, after reloading through the transfer portal. They beat Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State with losses to Florida and Kentucky.

ROBBINS IMPACTHow Liam Robbins’ injury impacts Vanderbilt basketball. Here’s what we know.

PREGAME SPEECHHow Jerry Stackhouse used Alabama basketball Darius Miles’ Murder charge in pregame speech

Vanderbilt offense vs. Georgia defense

The Bulldogs’ defense is one of the very best in the country at preventing 3-point shots and avoiding fouls. While they aren’t elite anywhere else, that could spell trouble for Vanderbilt, which has tried to move toward smaller lineups and more spacing without Robbins.

To excel against Georgia’s defense, the Commodores will need to get to the basket with their guards, particularly Tyrin Lawrence and Ezra Manjon. Offensive rebounding has been a strength this season and Vanderbilt will need to take advantage there, too.

Georgia offense vs. Vanderbilt defense

Georgia turns the ball over a lot and has struggled with shooting, but the offense has stayed afloat through good offensive rebounding and a strong free-throw rate.

Vanderbilt is very strong at preventing 3-point shooting but will need to keep the Bulldogs off the Offensive boards to have a chance.

Intangibles

Vanderbilt has lost three of its last four games, although the one win was over No. 25 Arkansas. Georgia has won two of its last three, but both teams are coming off losses in their most recent games.

The Commodores are still motivated without Robbins but will have to work through new rotations to try to replace his production.

Vanderbilt has won three straight against Georgia, all coming last season.

Score Prediction

Georgia 82, Vanderbilt 77: Robbins would’ve made this a much better matchup for Vanderbilt. Without him, the offense isn’t as well equipped to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ weaknesses.