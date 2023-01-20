Vanderbilt basketball score prediction, Scouting report vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt basketball seemed to be turning a corner. Then it lost Liam Robbins.

Robbins went down with a bone bruise and foot sprain prior to a loss to Alabama. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks, changing the complexion of the Commodores’ season.

Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) faces a resurgent Georgia (13-5, 3-2) on Saturday (noon CT, SEC Network) in Athens.

The Bulldogs have a new Coach in Mike White and have vastly improved their defense, which was one of the worst in the country a season ago, after reloading through the transfer portal. They beat Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State with losses to Florida and Kentucky.

