Vanderbilt basketball loses to VCU, Stackhouse ejected

Jerry Stackhouse felt Vanderbilt basketball played well enough to win Wednesday night against VCU.

But the Commodores lost, 70-65, and Stackhouse partially blamed the officiating. The Rams (5-2) shot 37 free throws; Vanderbilt (3-4) shot 20.

After a dunk partway through the second half, center Liam Robbins was called for a technical foul for tapping his head, a common celebration for dunking on someone. Stackhouse, mad at not just that call but several other fouls he felt were called on Vanderbilt but not VCU, ranted at the officials, earning an ejection and netting the Rams six more free throws.

“I got hit in the head a little bit,” Robbins said. ” … (Tapping the head is) a Celebration for when you dunk on someone a little bit, I’ve done that plenty of times before in my career. I’ve never been called for it but I got to be smarter especially with such such a close game you know, obviously it was a momentum changer, so I just need to be better.”

