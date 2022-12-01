Vanderbilt basketball loses to VCU, Stackhouse ejected

Jerry Stackhouse felt Vanderbilt basketball played well enough to win Wednesday night against VCU.

But the Commodores lost, 70-65, and Stackhouse partially blamed the officiating. The Rams (5-2) shot 37 free throws; Vanderbilt (3-4) shot 20.

After a dunk partway through the second half, center Liam Robbins was called for a technical foul for tapping his head, a common celebration for dunking on someone. Stackhouse, mad at not just that call but several other fouls he felt were called on Vanderbilt but not VCU, ranted at the officials, earning an ejection and netting the Rams six more free throws.

“I got hit in the head a little bit,” Robbins said. ” … (Tapping the head is) a Celebration for when you dunk on someone a little bit, I’ve done that plenty of times before in my career. I’ve never been called for it but I got to be smarter especially with such such a close game you know, obviously it was a momentum changer, so I just need to be better.”

The Commodores, down three at the time of the ejection, allowed a 12-2 run where VCU led by as many as nine. But Vanderbilt crawled back, at one point tying the game. But the Rams made more shots down the stretch to close out the win.

“I thought tonight’s game was poorly officiated,” Stackhouse said. ” … All of the gesturing and everything that teams do, I mean, it’s just part of the game. Kids are going to make gestures during the course of game when they have big plays and felt like that was one that shouldn’t have been called on my guy at that juncture in the game but I’m proud of our guys and how they fought and competed in a tough environment.”

Turnover woes

Both teams frequently gave the ball away, but it was a bigger problem for Vanderbilt. The Commodores frequently got disjointed on offense and communication broke down, leading to giveaways. They turned the ball over 19 times against VCU’s press and the Rams scored 20 points off those giveaways. Although VCU itself had 15 turnovers, Vanderbilt converted just 13 points off those giveaways.

Both teams were in significant foul trouble down the stretch. Two Rams players fouled out and although the Commodores had four starters playing with four fouls in the final minutes. The lone starter without four was Jordan Wright, who played just 14 minutes due to a nagging back issue.

Myles Stute was Vanderbilt’s top sparkplug on offense, with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Robbins scored 14 points, guard Ezra Manjon had 12 and guard Trey Thomas had eight. No one else scored more than five.

For VCU, the main scoring came from Ace Baldwin, who scored 28. Baldwin, who recently suffered a broken wrist, was questionable for the game and Stackhouse said he was unsure if Baldwin would play.

Associate head Coach Adam Mazarei took over coaching duties for Stackhouse after the ejection.

“I’m not justifying my actions and I got to have more poise and more control in that situation, but I was sick of that foolishness tonight,” Stackhouse said. “Again, if that’s put it on me, don’t put it on our guys, put it on me. Maybe if I was there, maybe it could have been a little bit of a different story at the end of the game. But again, we had an opportunity to get it back. I’m going to get some things that we can clean up ourselves, going back, especially finishing around the rim and there’s some opportunities around the rim that we that we just can’t afford to do on the road and this type of environment but overall I thought our effort and our energy was better.”

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @aria_gerson.