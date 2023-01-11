Vanderbilt basketball loses 11th straight to Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE — Vanderbilt basketball led at Halftime against No. 5 Tennessee. But the Vols’ elite defense and hot shooting was ultimately too much to overcome in the second half. The Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) scored just 29 points in the second half after scoring 39 in the first.

Tennessee won 77-68 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Vanderbilt has lost 11 straight games to Tennessee (14-2, 4-0) dating back to its last win in the rivalry in 2017. The Commodores are winless against the Vols under Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Freshmen contributions

Freshmen Noah Shelby, Lee Dort and Colin Smith all saw significant time and played well. Shelby made a difference with his 3-point shooting, while Dort was forced into action when Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown picked up two first-half fouls. Dort made a block on the defensive end and had several put-backs on offense.

Shelby scored 12 points, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts and also making three free throws after being fouled on a shot. Dort had six points, two Offensive rebounds and a block, Smith had two rebounds and two assists, although he failed to score.

Rebounding

Tennessee entered the game as the nation’s best Offensive rebounding team, according to KenPom. But the Vols did better on the defensive glass, while Vanderbilt held its own on Offensive rebounding. The Commodores and Vols both had 12 Offensive rebounds, but Tennessee had 36 rebounds to Vanderbilt’s 30.

Defensive difference

Tennessee is known mostly as an elite defensive team. To start the game, that didn’t look quite the case as the Commodores scored 39 points before the half, the most the Vols have allowed in a first half this season. But Tennessee’s defense locked down in the second half.

It was the Vols’ offense, though, that really impressed. Tennessee made seemingly every open shot, especially from mid-range. Vanderbilt found little that could stop the Vols. Although the Commodores won the turnover battle, neither team had many turnovers.

Robbins played well offensively for Vanderbilt, as did Shelby and Jordan Wright, but the Commodores got very little Offensive production out of anyone else.