Vanderbilt basketball loses 11th straight to Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE — Vanderbilt basketball led at Halftime against No. 5 Tennessee. But the Vols’ elite defense and hot shooting was ultimately too much to overcome in the second half. The Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) scored just 29 points in the second half after scoring 39 in the first.

Tennessee won 77-68 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Vanderbilt has lost 11 straight games to Tennessee (14-2, 4-0) dating back to its last win in the rivalry in 2017. The Commodores are winless against the Vols under Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Freshmen contributions

Freshmen Noah Shelby, Lee Dort and Colin Smith all saw significant time and played well. Shelby made a difference with his 3-point shooting, while Dort was forced into action when Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown picked up two first-half fouls. Dort made a block on the defensive end and had several put-backs on offense.

